After 12 years, Christian flag flies at Boston City Hall Plaza

5 years. 4 defeats in lower courts. 1 UNANIMOUS Supreme Court win. (Today August 3, at 11am) the Christian flag will FINALLY fly on the Boston City Hall Plaza forum flagpole. -Liberty Counsel

A Christian flag will finally be displayed in front of the Boston City Hall Plaza following a legal battle over religious discrimination. On May 2, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 9-0 that the City of Boston violated the First Amendment by censoring an organization that applied to have a Christian flag flown as one of three flags displayed outside of City Hall. One flagpole flies the U.S. flag, another, the flag of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, and the third flagpole is to celebrate other countries, cultures, and causes. Over a 12-year period, the City of Boston received nearly 300 applications for that third flagpole. They approved all of them, except one.

Today, the Christian flies in Boston! https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2022/august/christian-flag-to-be-raised-at-boston-city-hall-wednesday-following-supreme-court-first-amendment-ruling

“A white field with a red cross inside a blue square”

Check out the News Blog for the back-story of the Christian Flag…

“I pledge allegiance to the Christian flag,

and to the Savior for whose kingdom it stands;

one Savior, crucified, risen, and coming again

with life and liberty to all who believe.”

– Pledge to the Christian flag by Lynn Harold Hough, Methodist pastor

www.christianitytoday.com/ch/asktheexpert/jul13.html

Note: Liberty Counsel is a 501 tax-exempt religious liberty organization that engages in litigation related to evangelical Christian values. Liberty Counsel was founded in 1989 by a husband and wife team / attorneys.