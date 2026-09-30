2026 College Fair this Thursday (OCT 01)
2026 College Fair happening Thursday (Oct 01) at the Benton Convention Center in downtown Winston-Salem.
Open to the public = 5:30pm-7pm Thursday evening
Financial aid and FAFSA Workshop from 7pm – 8pm
FREE. Registration is required at https://app.strivescan.com/registration
Sponsored by WS/FC schools…CFNC…and Crosby Scholars.
Previous Post « Wednesday Word
RELATED ARTICLES
SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD
The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.