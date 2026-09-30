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Home 2026 College Fair this Thursday (OCT 01)

2026 College Fair this Thursday (OCT 01)

wbfj-verne
September 30, 2026

2026 College Fair happening Thursday (Oct 01) at the Benton Convention Center in downtown Winston-Salem.

 

Open to the public = 5:30pm-7pm Thursday evening

Financial aid and FAFSA Workshop from 7pm – 8pm

FREE. Registration is required at https://app.strivescan.com/registration

Sponsored by WS/FC schools…CFNC…and Crosby Scholars.

 

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