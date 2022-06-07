4-Day Work Week trial run in UK 

Thousands of UK workers have just started a 4-day work week, with no cut in their pay. The pilot program, which will last for six months, involves just over 3,000 workers spanning 70 UK companies, ranging from providers of financial services to a fish-and-chips restaurant. *During the 4-day work week test program, workers receive 100% of their pay for working only 80% of their usual week, in exchange for promising to maintain 100% of their productivity.

BTW: Iceland conducted a 4-day working week between 2015 and 2019, with 2,500 public sector workers . Those trials found no drop-in productivity among participants, and a dramatic increase in employee well-being.

The program is being run by not-for-profit 4 Day Week Global, Autonomy, a think tank, and the 4 Day Week UK Campaign in partnership with researchers from Cambridge University, Oxford University and Boston College.

Would do you think of a 4-day work week?

https://www.cnn.com/2022/06/06/business/four-day-week-trial-uk/index.html