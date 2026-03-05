‘5 Love Languages’ Family Conference with Dr Gary Chapman (March 7)

Special thanks to Dr Gary Chapman for stopping by the Morning Show sharing more about his latest book “The Love Language the Matters Most” (a collaboration with Drs Les and Leslie Parrott)

www.5lovelanguages.com

(Event) Dr Chapman will be presenting a ‘5 Love Languages’ Family Conference (for parents and grandparents) this Saturday (March 7) at Wesley Memorial Church off Highway 68 in High Point (9am – 3:30pm). Topics include: Building a loving family. Taming anger. Initiating positive change. How to really apologize.

Registration info at https://5lovelanguages.com/events