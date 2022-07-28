Over 50? Get your Covid booster now…

Update this morning: Dr Christopher Ohl recommends getting a COVID booster NOW for those over age 50.

Covid variants (BA 4 + BA 5) are very contagious and are make Covid numbers go up in the Triad. If you have had COVID sometime before April 2022, you are likely going to get Covid again! Likely a mild case, but…

CDC: If you test positive for COVID: Isolate for 5 days (get re-tested), with NO fever, you really need to mask up for 5 additional days while you go back to normal activity. https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html

*Dr. Christopher Ohl is an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health / Wake Forest Baptist. Watch Dr Ohl’s update now: https://fb.watch/eyqc8yFnKA/