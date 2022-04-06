The Legacy Imperative for Grandparents

Disturbing fact: At least 150 million younger millennials and members of Gen-Z have NO interest in -or -knowledge of the Christian faith…

Dr Robert Petterson shares more about a new ministry called ‘The Legacy Imperative’ – equipping grandparents to reach the next generation (their grandkids) who are ‘leaving the Christian faith’.

Resources at www.legacyimperative.org

Dr Petterson unpacks more about the natives of ‘Digital Land’ and the pending ‘Generational Disconnect’ to church and that relationship with Jesus Christ.

Who are these Millennials and Gen-Zers?

Did you know that most grandkids LOVE their grandparents?

Cheerleader VS Coach: Know YOUR role in you grandkids lives.

*As heard on the WBFJ Morning Show on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.