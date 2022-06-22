The communities – Asheboro, Boone, Burlington, Eden, Elkin, Lexington, Mount Airy and Reidsville – have been selected for ‘Main Street America’ honors for 2022.
According to the program, on average for every one dollar spent. over $19 dollars of ‘new investment’ goes back into Main Street communities.
Source: N.C. Commerce Department
https://journalnow.com/business/local/eight-triad-northwest-nc-communities-gain-main-street-america-status-for-2022
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Baby formula giveaway in the Triad - June 22, 2022
- Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness - June 22, 2022
- 8 Piedmont communities selected for ‘Main Street America’ - June 22, 2022