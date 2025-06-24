WHAT'S NEW
Miss Mary’s Children’s Parade

wdecker_wbfj
June 24, 2025

WBFJ on-site this Saturday for MISS MARY’S CHILDREN’S PARADE in KERNERSVILLE

 

https://www.kernersvillekiwanis.org/post/annual-miss-mary-s-fourth-of-july-parade

