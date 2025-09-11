9/11 Patriot Day events across the Triad

Today is the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.

Several ‘remembrance’ events happening around the Triad –

Wake Forest University ‘Climb to Remember’ (6am – 8am)

Location: Allegacy Stadium. Participants are climbing 2,977 steps, one step for each victim of the attack.

High Point ‘Climb to Remember’ (6am – )

High Point Rockers Baseball Stadium

9/11 Patriot Day (8:30am)

Harrison Park in Denton. Open to the public. Bring a lawn chair.

Patriot Day Ceremony in Randolph County (1pm)

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Services is hosting a 9/11 remembrance ceremony on the awn at Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, on McDowell Road in Asheboro.

Greensboro Stair Climb planned for this Saturday morning at the Eugene Street Parking Deck

(8am registration. Event at 9am this Saturday)

What: Participants will climb the stairs at the Eugene Street Parking Deck nine times, which equates to “roughly 73 flights of stairs, symbolizing the highest floor reached by New York City firefighters during their heroic response.”

When: Saturday, Sept. 13; registration is from 8-9 a.m. with event beginning at 9

Where: Eugene Street Parking Deck, 215 N. Eugene St.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/article_bca04c26-5762-5ebd-834f-b499e69127ed.html#tracking-source=home-top-story