9-8-8: New Suicide Prevention Lifeline #

Starting this Saturday (July 16), 9-8-8 will replace the existing 10-digit suicide prevention number (1-800-273-TALK) to the national mental health hotline.

The new 9-8-8 number is expected to bring up to 30% more calls per year, because it is easier to remember and access. Advocates have pushed for having a shorter number, making it easier for people to remember.

Since 2012, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has partnered with REAL Crisis Intervention Inc. in Greenville to operate the NC Suicide Prevention Lifeline call center. In addition to providing trained crisis counseling, the call center connects also callers to help in their local community based on each caller’s specific needs. As the number changes to 9-8-8, the call center is also adding 24/7 chat and text response.

NOTE: North Carolina’s call center is one of the most responsive in the country. Back in May, 98% of calls were answered in less than seven seconds, the second-best rate among all 50 states.

Helpful links: https://988lifeline.org/

https://www.ncdhhs.gov/news/press-releases/2022/07/15/ncdhhs-announces-new-national-9-8-8-number-people-mental-health-crisis

https://www.ncdhhs.gov/divisions/mental-health-developmental-disabilities-and-substance-abuse-services