Draw near to me

“There’s a big difference between being close to people who love Jesus

and being close to Jesus Himself”

*Lysa TerKeurst posted this transparent statement recently.

She explained…

‘I remember looking at other people and wondering how to get faith like theirs.

I truly thought if someone would let me be ‘close enough’, I could discover their secrets and mimic their routines.

Then I’d feel close to Jesus.

But over the years I’ve learned, if I want closeness with Jesus, I won’t find that (closeness) in following anyone, but Jesus Himself.

He is the One who must be pursued.’

“Draw near to God, and He will draw near to you”

James 4:8 ESV.

This promise is an encouragement to seek an intimate relationship with God.

In loving response, God promises His closeness and presence.

What a beautiful truth.

-Verne

*Lysa TerKeurst is a best-selling author, speaker and president of Proverbs 31 Ministries