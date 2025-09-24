Draw near to me
“There’s a big difference between being close to people who love Jesus
and being close to Jesus Himself”
*Lysa TerKeurst posted this transparent statement recently.
She explained…
‘I remember looking at other people and wondering how to get faith like theirs.
I truly thought if someone would let me be ‘close enough’, I could discover their secrets and mimic their routines.
Then I’d feel close to Jesus.
But over the years I’ve learned, if I want closeness with Jesus, I won’t find that (closeness) in following anyone, but Jesus Himself.
He is the One who must be pursued.’
“Draw near to God, and He will draw near to you”
James 4:8 ESV.
This promise is an encouragement to seek an intimate relationship with God.
In loving response, God promises His closeness and presence.
What a beautiful truth.
-Verne
*Lysa TerKeurst is a best-selling author, speaker and president of Proverbs 31 Ministries