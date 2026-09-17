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Home Veterans Benefits Live & Homeless Veterans Stand Down (Sept 17 + 18)

Veterans Benefits Live & Homeless Veterans Stand Down (Sept 17 + 18)

wbfj-verne
September 17, 2026

‘Veterans Benefits Live & Homeless Veterans Stand Down’ happening Thursday and Friday (Sept 17 + 18) 9am – 3pm at the Goodwill location on University Parkway in Winston‑Salem.

Veterans can have one-on-one, same‑day access to VA benefit experts.

Additional services will be available to support Veterans experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

Details:  https://www.milvets.nc.gov/news/events/veterans-benefit-live-homeless-veterans-stand-down

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