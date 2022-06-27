Search
AAP: Safe Sleep Guidelines for Babies

Verne Hill Jun 27, 2022

New: The American Academy of Pediatrics issuing new guidance for babies, its first update since 2016. *Parents should always put babies to sleep alone on their backs on a flat, firm mattress covered in a snug, fitted sheet. Avoid all extras in the crib, including soft toys, blankets, pillows, soft bedding, sleep positioners or crib bumpers, as babies can become trapped by such items and suffocate.

*While the AAP strongly advises against co-sleeping, its updated guidelines say babies should sleep in the same room with their parents for at least six months on a separate sleep surface with a firm, flat surface.

New: A ban on all products marketed for infant sleep that have more than a 10% incline. Those include inclined sleepers and sleep positioners (including baby nests, docks, pods, loungers, rockers, and nappers).  Learn more: www.healthychildren.org.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/06/21/health/baby-safe-sleep-guidelines-wellness/index.html

