Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Abortion Laws by State post-Roe…

Abortion Laws by State post-Roe…

Verne HillJun 29, 2022Comments Off on Abortion Laws by State post-Roe…

Like

Abortion policy now up to the states after fall of Roe.                                   Status of each state when it comes to abortion…

-Alabama…Potentially illegal…State could try to enforce its pre-Roe law banning all abortions except to save the life of the pregnant person; near-total ban on abortion enjoined but could be reinstated
-Alaska…Legal…Abortion allowed throughout pregnancy
-Arizona…Legal for now…Abortion legal until viability, for now; the state’s pre-Roe law is enjoined but the state could either try to enforce it or ask a court to allow it to enforce it; a 15-week ban will go into effect no later than Sept. 29
-Abortions are, for now, legal until viability.
-Arkansas…Soon to be illegal…Abortion illegal except to save the life of the pregnant person as soon as the attorney general certifies the Supreme Court has overturned Roe
Nearly all abortions will be illegal as soon as the attorney general certifies that the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe, which Republican Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has said she will do immediately. The state’s trigger law prevents all abortions except to save the life of the pregnant person.
-California…Legal Abortions legal until viability
-Colorado…Legal…Abortion legal throughout pregnancy
-Connecticut…Legal…Abortion legal until viability
-Delaware…Legal…Abortion legal until viability
-District of Columbia…Legal…Abortion legal throughout pregnancy
-Florida…Legal…Abortion legal until viability; 15-week ban slated to take effect July 1
Abortions are legal until viability, and the state Supreme Court has recognized a right to abortion under the state Constitution. The legislature has, however, passed a bill prohibiting abortions 15 weeks after the pregnant person’s last menstrual period, which takes effect July 1. A lawsuit is currently challenging the new law, and the state Supreme Court, which has grown more conservative, could uphold it.
-Georgia…Legal for now…Abortion legal until 20 weeks after fertilization; court could lift injunction on six-week ban
-Hawaii…Legal…Abortions legal until viability
-Idaho…Soon to be illegal…Abortion temporarily legal until viability; all abortions, except in cases of rape, incest, and to save the life of the pregnant person, illegal 30 days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe
-Illinois…Legal…Abortion legal until viability
-Indiana…Legal…Abortion legal until 20 weeks after fertilization
-Iowa…Legal…Abortion legal until 20 weeks after fertilization
-Kansas…Legal…Abortion legal until 22 weeks after the pregnant person’s last menstrual period
-Kentucky…Illegal…All abortions except to save the life of the pregnant person are illegal
-Louisiana…Illegal…All abortions except to save the life of the pregnant person are illegal
-Maine…Legal…Abortion legal until viability
-Maryland…Legal…Abortion legal until viability
-Massachusetts…Legal…Abortion legal until 24 weeks
-Michigan…Legal for now…Abortion legal until viability for now; pre-Roe law banning all abortions except to save the life of the pregnant person could be reinstated by the courts
Abortions are, for now, legal until viability.
-Minnesota…Legal…Abortion legal until viability
-Mississippi…Soon to be illegal…Abortion temporarily legal until 20 weeks of probable gestational age; all abortions illegal 10 days after the attorney general certifies that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe
-Missouri…Soon to be illegal…Abortion illegal as governor, attorney general or legislature certifies the Supreme Court has overturned Roe
-Montana…Legal…Abortion legal until viability
-Nebraska…Legal…Abortion legal until 20 weeks after fertilization
-Nevada…Legal…Abortion legal until 24 weeks after fertilization
-New Hampshire…Legal…Abortion legal until 24 weeks after a pregnant person’s last menstrual period
-New Jersey…Legal…Abortion legal throughout pregnancy
-New Mexico…Legal…Abortion legal throughout pregnancy
-New York…Legal…Abortion legal until 24 weeks after fertilization
-North Carolina…Legal for now…Abortion legal until viability for now, pending court action
-North Dakota…Soon to be illegal…Abortion illegal as soon as the attorney general certifies the Supreme Court has overturned Roe
-Ohio…Legal for now…Abortion legal until 20 weeks after fertilization for now; six-week ban could be reinstated by the courts
-Oklahoma…Illegal…Abortion already banned; will become illegal as soon as the attorney general certifies the Supreme Court has overturned Roe
-Oregon…Legal…Abortion legal throughout pregnancy
-Pennsylvania…Legal…Abortion legal until 24 weeks after the pregnant person’s last menstrual period
-Rhode Island…Legal…Abortion legal until viability
-South Carolina…Legal for now…Abortion legal until 20 weks after fertilization for now; six-week ban could be reinstated
-South Dakota…Illegal…Abortion illegal except to save the life of the pregnant person
Abortions are now illegal, except to save the life of the pregnant person.
-Tennessee…Soon to be illegal…Abortion temporarily legal until viability; abortion illegal 30 days after the Supreme Court overturns Roe
-Texas…Illegal…Abortion already banned after six weeks: illegal except to save the life of the pregnant person 30 days after the Supreme Court overturns Roe
-Utah…Soon to be illegal…Abortion illegal as soon as the legislative counsel certifies the Supreme Court has overturned Roe
-Vermont…Legal…Abortion legal throughout pregnancy
-Virginia…Legal…Abortion legal until third trimester
-Washington…Legal…Abortions are legal until viability. State law protects abortion access.
-West Virginia…Potentially illegal…State could try to enforce its pre-Roe law, banning all abortions except to save the life of the pregnant person
-Wisconsin…Potentially illegal…State’s pre-Roe law, banning all abortions except to save the life of the pregnant person, is likely in effect
-Wyoming…soon to be illegal…Abortion temporarily legal until viability; illegal 5 days after review of the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe by the governor, attorney general and secretary of state is complete. https://www.politico.com/news/2022/06/24/abortion-laws-by-state-roe-v-wade-00037695

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostSafe vehicles for teen drivers
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Wednesday Word

John HillJun 29, 2022

Pregnancy Care Centers supporting women in crisis

Verne HillJun 29, 2022

Items needed by area non-profits…

Verne HillJun 29, 2022

Community Events

May
15
Sun
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
May 15 – Aug 31 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem) Drop off days and hours are Monday – Thursday (10-3). Also, volunteers are needed[...]
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
May 15 – Aug 31 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is in need of volunteers to help in the food pantry. Also, donations for the food pantry can be dropped Monday-Friday (9:00am-Noon) at either Crisis Control Ministry location. Crisis Control Ministry also[...]
all-day Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
May 15 – Aug 31 all-day
Here are the current needs for Salem Pregnancy Care Center… Diapers (Larger sizes) 4, 5 and 6 are always needed! Larger Baby clothes- 18-24 mo and 2T for both girls and boys Nurse Volunteers &[...]
all-day Salvation Army (WS) Need Donatio...
Salvation Army (WS) Need Donatio...
May 15 – Aug 31 all-day
Healthy Snacks for the shelter children and Boys & Girls Club and dry goods (rice, pasta, cereal, etc.) for the shelter and food pantry. We have a Walmart “Registry for Good” where folks can shop[...]
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
May 15 – Aug 31 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers to help serve lunch and dinner! Also, non-perishable food items and toiletries are needed during the winter months. Samaritan Ministries is also in need of[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes