Abortion Laws by State post-Roe…

Abortion policy now up to the states after fall of Roe. Status of each state when it comes to abortion…

-Alabama…Potentially illegal…State could try to enforce its pre-Roe law banning all abortions except to save the life of the pregnant person; near-total ban on abortion enjoined but could be reinstated

-Alaska…Legal…Abortion allowed throughout pregnancy

-Arizona…Legal for now…Abortion legal until viability, for now; the state’s pre-Roe law is enjoined but the state could either try to enforce it or ask a court to allow it to enforce it; a 15-week ban will go into effect no later than Sept. 29

-Abortions are, for now, legal until viability.

-Arkansas…Soon to be illegal…Abortion illegal except to save the life of the pregnant person as soon as the attorney general certifies the Supreme Court has overturned Roe

Nearly all abortions will be illegal as soon as the attorney general certifies that the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe, which Republican Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has said she will do immediately. The state’s trigger law prevents all abortions except to save the life of the pregnant person.

-California…Legal Abortions legal until viability

-Colorado…Legal…Abortion legal throughout pregnancy

-Connecticut…Legal…Abortion legal until viability

-Delaware…Legal…Abortion legal until viability

-District of Columbia…Legal…Abortion legal throughout pregnancy

-Florida…Legal…Abortion legal until viability; 15-week ban slated to take effect July 1

Abortions are legal until viability, and the state Supreme Court has recognized a right to abortion under the state Constitution. The legislature has, however, passed a bill prohibiting abortions 15 weeks after the pregnant person’s last menstrual period, which takes effect July 1. A lawsuit is currently challenging the new law, and the state Supreme Court, which has grown more conservative, could uphold it.

-Georgia…Legal for now…Abortion legal until 20 weeks after fertilization; court could lift injunction on six-week ban

-Hawaii…Legal…Abortions legal until viability

-Idaho…Soon to be illegal…Abortion temporarily legal until viability; all abortions, except in cases of rape, incest, and to save the life of the pregnant person, illegal 30 days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe

-Illinois…Legal…Abortion legal until viability

-Indiana…Legal…Abortion legal until 20 weeks after fertilization

-Iowa…Legal…Abortion legal until 20 weeks after fertilization

-Kansas…Legal…Abortion legal until 22 weeks after the pregnant person’s last menstrual period

-Kentucky…Illegal…All abortions except to save the life of the pregnant person are illegal

-Louisiana…Illegal…All abortions except to save the life of the pregnant person are illegal

-Maine…Legal…Abortion legal until viability

-Maryland…Legal…Abortion legal until viability

-Massachusetts…Legal…Abortion legal until 24 weeks

-Michigan…Legal for now…Abortion legal until viability for now; pre-Roe law banning all abortions except to save the life of the pregnant person could be reinstated by the courts

Abortions are, for now, legal until viability.

-Minnesota…Legal…Abortion legal until viability

-Mississippi…Soon to be illegal…Abortion temporarily legal until 20 weeks of probable gestational age; all abortions illegal 10 days after the attorney general certifies that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe

-Missouri…Soon to be illegal…Abortion illegal as governor, attorney general or legislature certifies the Supreme Court has overturned Roe

-Montana…Legal…Abortion legal until viability

-Nebraska…Legal…Abortion legal until 20 weeks after fertilization

-Nevada…Legal…Abortion legal until 24 weeks after fertilization

-New Hampshire…Legal…Abortion legal until 24 weeks after a pregnant person’s last menstrual period

-New Jersey…Legal…Abortion legal throughout pregnancy

-New Mexico…Legal…Abortion legal throughout pregnancy

-New York…Legal…Abortion legal until 24 weeks after fertilization

-North Carolina…Legal for now…Abortion legal until viability for now, pending court action

-North Dakota…Soon to be illegal…Abortion illegal as soon as the attorney general certifies the Supreme Court has overturned Roe

-Ohio…Legal for now…Abortion legal until 20 weeks after fertilization for now; six-week ban could be reinstated by the courts

-Oklahoma…Illegal…Abortion already banned; will become illegal as soon as the attorney general certifies the Supreme Court has overturned Roe

-Oregon…Legal…Abortion legal throughout pregnancy

-Pennsylvania…Legal…Abortion legal until 24 weeks after the pregnant person’s last menstrual period

-Rhode Island…Legal…Abortion legal until viability

-South Carolina…Legal for now…Abortion legal until 20 weks after fertilization for now; six-week ban could be reinstated

-South Dakota…Illegal…Abortion illegal except to save the life of the pregnant person

Abortions are now illegal, except to save the life of the pregnant person.

-Tennessee…Soon to be illegal…Abortion temporarily legal until viability; abortion illegal 30 days after the Supreme Court overturns Roe

-Texas…Illegal…Abortion already banned after six weeks: illegal except to save the life of the pregnant person 30 days after the Supreme Court overturns Roe

-Utah…Soon to be illegal…Abortion illegal as soon as the legislative counsel certifies the Supreme Court has overturned Roe

-Vermont…Legal…Abortion legal throughout pregnancy

-Virginia…Legal…Abortion legal until third trimester

-Washington…Legal…Abortions are legal until viability. State law protects abortion access.

-West Virginia…Potentially illegal…State could try to enforce its pre-Roe law, banning all abortions except to save the life of the pregnant person

-Wisconsin…Potentially illegal…State’s pre-Roe law, banning all abortions except to save the life of the pregnant person, is likely in effect

-Wyoming…soon to be illegal…Abortion temporarily legal until viability; illegal 5 days after review of the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe by the governor, attorney general and secretary of state is complete. https://www.politico.com/news/2022/06/24/abortion-laws-by-state-roe-v-wade-00037695