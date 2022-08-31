Search
Oct 10, 2022Comments Off on ADF: Religious freedom win for Love Life

Update: Religious freedom win for one Pro-Life group in North Carolina.

Alliance Defending Freedom announcing the settlement of a lawsuit filed on behalf of several pro-life citizens (affiliated with “Love Life”) who were arrested for engaging in peaceful prayer and sidewalk counseling outside an abortion facility in Greensboro back in March and April 2020.

As part of the settlement, the city of Greensboro agreed that the First Amendment protects (citizens) engaging in pro-life advocacy on public sidewalks and further agreed to uphold citizens’ First Amendment rights in any future proclamation order related to a public-health emergency. Based on the city’s admission of wrongdoing and guarantees of future protections, members of the Christian, pro-life ministry ‘Love Life’, agreed to forgo seeking damages from the city. Read more on the News Blog…

https://adfmedia.org/case/global-impact-ministries-v-city-greensboro

Verne Hill
Previous PostTIPS: Cooking delicious chicken

MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

