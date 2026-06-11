Alert in Winston-Salem: Water fluctuation / discoloration

Alert in Winston-Salem

Water customers on the north side of town (around Wake Forest) may notice water pressure fluctuations and/or temporary discoloration at their faucets starting today (June 11) through Friday, June 19.

Reason: The water tank at Wake Forest Road and University Parkway will be taken out of service for routine maintenance and inspection.

*Your tap water remains safe for drinking, cooking and bathing.

BTW: It is recommended that you postpone laundering light-colored fabrics to prevent potential staining. More info at cityofws.org/citylink.