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Home Alert in Winston-Salem: Water fluctuation / discoloration

Alert in Winston-Salem: Water fluctuation / discoloration

wbfj-verne
June 11, 2026

Alert in Winston-Salem

Water customers on the north side of town (around Wake Forest) may notice water pressure fluctuations and/or temporary discoloration at their faucets starting today (June 11) through Friday, June 19.

Reason: The water tank at Wake Forest Road and University Parkway will be taken out of service for routine maintenance and inspection.

*Your tap water remains safe for drinking, cooking and bathing.

BTW: It is recommended that you postpone laundering light-colored fabrics to prevent potential staining. More info at cityofws.org/citylink.

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