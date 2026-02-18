Alert: WS/FC Water Customers (Thursday night into early Friday)

Alert: Water customers may notice water pressure fluctuations and/or temporary discoloration Thursday night (Feb. 19) 10pm through 6am Friday morning (Feb 20) due to water system improvements in the vicinity of Liberty and Chestnut streets.

*Potential areas that could be affected are the general downtown Winston-Salem district, predominantly along Fourth Street, but also east of U.S. 52 and north of Salem Parkway, as well as eastern Forsyth County water customers in Walkertown and Kernersville.

Your tap water remains safe for drinking, cooking and bathing.

NOTE: It is recommended that you postpone ‘washing’ light-colored fabrics to prevent potential staining.

To reporting pressure fluctuations or discolored water contact City Link at cityofws.org/citylink.