What is the difference between Alzheimer’s and Dementia? Alzheimer’ is a progressive, degenerative and fatal brain disease. Alzheimer’s is the most common cause of dementia.
June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month
10 Early Signs and Symptoms of Alzheimer’s https://www.alz.org/alzheimers-dementia/10_signs
Importance of receiving an early diagnosis https://www.alz.org/alzheimers-dementia/diagnosis
For Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures, an annual report by the Alzheimer’s Association, visit alz.org/facts.
Facts and Figures: (alz.org/facts)
Help for the caregiver at www.alz.org/northcarolina
24-Hour Helpline 1-800-272-3900
Katherine L. Lambert, CEO,Alzheimer’s Association, Western Carolina Chapter
