‘America Reads the Bible’ (April 18 – 25)

Beginning this Saturday, ‘America Reads the Bible’ is bringing together more than 400 Christian leaders, public figures, and creatives to read the entire Bible aloud over the course of seven days. Readers will include Franklin Graham, Dallas Jenkins, John Cooper, and Candice Cameron Bure. The reading is designed to cover the entire text of Scripture publicly during the weeklong gathering.

‘America Reads the Bible’ also celebrates the 250th anniversary of the United States. Ultimately, organizers hope and pray that the event will encourage engagement with the Scriptures!

‘America Reads the Bible’ begins this SATURDAY (April 18) with a livestream from National Community Church and will continue at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C. through next Saturday (April 25).

Details and livestream at https://www.americareadsthebible.com/