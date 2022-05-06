Search
Area College Graduations 2022…

Verne Hill May 06, 2022

 (May 5) Forsyth Tech spring commencement on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at the Joel Coliseum.   

Friday (May 6)

*UNC-G: this morning at 10am / Greensboro Coliseum

*Carolina University (formerly Piedmont) today at 5:30pm at the Benton Convention Center. Speaker: Dr Gary Chapman!                             https://carolinau.edu/academics/registrar/commencement\

*APP State (Friday + Saturday) May 6 + 7 in Boone.

 

Saturday (May 7)

*HPU: 9am on Roberts Hall Lawn.

*Salem College: 10am in the May Dell

 

WSSU: Friday, May 13, 2022 at 9:45am.  The in-person graduation ceremony will begin promptly and is expected to last no more than two hours. Live stream at www.livestream.com/wssummts/commencement2022

 

Davidson-Davie Community College (formerly DCCC)           Friday, May 13 at 10am and 2pm

 

Wake Forest University                                                        Monday morning (May 16) at 9am – noon on Hearn Plaza.

 

