Area College Graduations 2022…

(May 5) Forsyth Tech spring commencement on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at the Joel Coliseum.

Friday (May 6)

*UNC-G: this morning at 10am / Greensboro Coliseum

*Carolina University (formerly Piedmont) today at 5:30pm at the Benton Convention Center. Speaker: Dr Gary Chapman! https://carolinau.edu/academics/registrar/commencement\

*APP State (Friday + Saturday) May 6 + 7 in Boone.

Saturday (May 7)

*HPU: 9am on Roberts Hall Lawn.

*Salem College: 10am in the May Dell

WSSU: Friday, May 13, 2022 at 9:45am. The in-person graduation ceremony will begin promptly and is expected to last no more than two hours. Live stream at www.livestream.com/wssummts/commencement2022

Davidson-Davie Community College (formerly DCCC) Friday, May 13 at 10am and 2pm

Wake Forest University Monday morning (May 16) at 9am – noon on Hearn Plaza.