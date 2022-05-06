Area College Graduations 2022…

(May 5) Forsyth Tech spring commencement on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at the Joel Coliseum.
Friday (May 6)
*UNC-G: this morning at 10am / Greensboro Coliseum
*Carolina University (formerly Piedmont) today at 5:30pm at the Benton Convention Center. Speaker: Dr Gary Chapman! https://carolinau.edu/academics/registrar/commencement\
*APP State (Friday + Saturday) May 6 + 7 in Boone.
Saturday (May 7)
*HPU: 9am on Roberts Hall Lawn.
*Salem College: 10am in the May Dell
WSSU: Friday, May 13, 2022 at 9:45am. The in-person graduation ceremony will begin promptly and is expected to last no more than two hours. Live stream at www.livestream.com/wssummts/commencement2022
Davidson-Davie Community College (formerly DCCC) Friday, May 13 at 10am and 2pm
Wake Forest University Monday morning (May 16) at 9am – noon on Hearn Plaza.
Verne Hill
