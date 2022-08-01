August: What to buy (and save money)

Look for end-of-season clearance sales during August…
Back-to-school supplies
The start of school marks the need to buy low-cost items such as notebooks and pencils and more expensive ones like calculators and laptops. Generally, the closer to the start of the school year you buy, the better your chances of getting a good price.
Outdoor products.
Ride out the end of summer with a big deal on lawn mowers and other seasonal outdoor equipment.
Swimsuits, fans and flip-flops
There may not be many swimming days left by the time August rolls around, but that’s exactly why swimsuit clearance sales will crest. Buy swimsuits now for next year.
The National Park Service is offering free admission to sites that normally charge an entrance fee on Thursday, August 4.
Tax-free shopping? South Carolina and Virginia offering ‘Tax-Free Weekends’ coming up this Friday – Sunday (August 5-7, 2022). Note: North Carolina’s tax-free weekends ended in 2014. https://www.wcnc.com/article/money/north-carolina-tax-free-weekend-wheres-the-money-back-to-school-shopping/
