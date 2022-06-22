Search
Baby formula giveaway in the Triad

Verne Hill

Baby formula giveaway at two locations in the Triad this week!

Thursday (June 23): 11am-5pm at Union Baptist Church, Winston-Salem

Saturday (June 25): 11am-7pm at Four Seasons Town Centre, Greensboro

 

*Parents and caregivers are eligible to receive one can of baby formula per person. There is no registration and the formula will be distributed on a first come, first served basis while supplies last.

 

Hosted by StarMed Healthcare – https://www.facebook.com/StarMedCare/

 

NOTE: Covid testing and vaccine appointments (info) at https://starmed.care/

