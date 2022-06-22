Baby formula giveaway in the Triad

Baby formula giveaway at two locations in the Triad this week!
Thursday (June 23): 11am-5pm at Union Baptist Church, Winston-Salem
Saturday (June 25): 11am-7pm at Four Seasons Town Centre, Greensboro
*Parents and caregivers are eligible to receive one can of baby formula per person. There is no registration and the formula will be distributed on a first come, first served basis while supplies last.
Hosted by StarMed Healthcare – https://www.facebook.com/StarMedCare/
NOTE: Covid testing and vaccine appointments (info) at https://starmed.care/
