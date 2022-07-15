Back-to-School savings for educators!
Kohl’s is offering a 25% discount to educators and school staff this weekend (Friday, July 15 through Sunday, July 17).
Target is bringing back its popular “Teacher Prep” event starting Sunday, July 17 through Saturday, Sept. 10. Educators can save 15% on school supplies and more. The event is run through the company’s free Target Circle loyalty program. NOTE: Target is also offering a one-time discount for college students. Until Sept. 3, students can save 20% on one purchase using Target Circle.
https://www.newscentermaine.com/article/news/nation-world/target-kohls-teacher-discounts/
