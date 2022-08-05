Back-to-School: Students prepare for start dates

Back-to-School across the Piedmont Triad- August 2022
Thursday, August 4
Guilford County Early College and Middle Colleges
Friday, August 5
Randolph Early College
Monday, August 8
Surry County
Monday, August 15
Stokes Early college
Surry Early college
Yadkin Early college
Wednesday, August 24
Asheboro City
Monday, August 29
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County
Davidson County
Davie County
Stokes County
Yadkin County
Mount Airy City
Elkin City
Guilford County
Randolph County
SOURCE: https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/education/early-college-middle-college-traditional-school-schedules-in-the-triad/83
