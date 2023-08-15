‘Back to School Bash’ at Wallburg Town Park Saturday (Aug 19) 10-1pm

Thanks to pastor Caleb Strickland with CWC Winston-Salem (Christ Wesleyan) for stopping by the WBFJ Morning Show on Tuesday to share more about their ‘Back to School Bash’ happening this Saturday (Aug 19) from 10am til 1pm at Wallburg Town Park. FREE event!

Food…Fun…Fellowship

Enjoy hamburgers and hot dogs, games, a school supply giveaway and lots of fun! Look for the WBFJ Mobile Music Machine!

Hosted by the congregation of CWC Winston-Salem (Christ Wesleyan). Details and directions at https://www.cwc.ws/cp/

CWC WINSTON-SALEM 2390 Union Cross Road

Winston-Salem, NC 27107 *Join us for worship each Sunday morning at 9:30am