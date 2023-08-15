WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home ‘Back to School Bash’ at Wallburg Town Park Saturday (Aug 19) 10-1pm

‘Back to School Bash’ at Wallburg Town Park Saturday (Aug 19) 10-1pm

wbfj-verne
August 15, 2023

Thanks to pastor Caleb Strickland with CWC Winston-Salem (Christ Wesleyan) for stopping by the WBFJ Morning Show on Tuesday to share more about their ‘Back to School Bash’ happening this Saturday (Aug 19) from 10am til 1pm at Wallburg Town Park. FREE event!

Food…Fun…Fellowship

Enjoy hamburgers and hot dogs, games, a school supply giveaway and lots of fun!  Look for the WBFJ Mobile Music Machine!

Hosted by the congregation of CWC Winston-Salem (Christ Wesleyan). Details and directions at https://www.cwc.ws/cp/

 

 

“In the midst of life’s chaos, join our community on the journey to find true peace and purpose.”

CWC WINSTON-SALEM                                                                      2390 Union Cross Road
Winston-Salem, NC 27107                                                                          *Join us for worship each Sunday morning at 9:30am

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

Community Calendar

wbfj-kurt
August 15, 2023

Vacation Bible Schools

wbfj-kurt
August 15, 2023

Prayers for the Forbes family

wbfj-verne
August 15, 2023

“See a Victory” sustains kidnapped aid worker in Haiti

wbfj-verne
August 15, 2023

Tuesday News for August 15, 2023

wbfj-verne
August 15, 2023

Concert Calendar

wbfj-kurt
August 14, 2023
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.