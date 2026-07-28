Back to School Bash hosted by CWC Winston-Salem (Aug 1)

Back to School Bash hosted by CWC Winston-Salem and La Roca this Saturday (August 1) from 11am – 1pm.

FREE food, a water slide, games, FREE haircuts for students!

FREE loaded backpacks filled with school supplies for students (while supplies last).

WBFJ will be providing the music!

CWC Winston-Salem is located at Union Cross Road and Willard Road on the southside of Winston-Salem.

Helping students and families get ready for a great school year.

https://www.cwc.ws/events/back-to-school-bash–28/2026-08-01

*Thanks to Pastor Caleb Strickland with CWC Winston-Salem for stopping by the WBFJ Morning Show to share about their Back to School Bash.