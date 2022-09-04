Benjamin House Ministries in Uganda

Ashton Sherrin, US Rep with Benjamin House Ministries, shares with Verne (WBFJ Radio) about their work in Uganda.

The reality: +15,000 children and teens literally live on the streets in Kampala, Uganda. The average age of people living in Uganda = 16 years old. Yet, God is working in Uganda through ministries like Benjamin House.

“Through Our Eyes Project”

Earlier this summer, 200 disposable cameras were given to children (being helped through Benjamin House ministries) to capture a ‘snapshot’ of their daily lives. Over 2,000 photos were taken by these kids – sponsored children from low income areas near Kampala, or former street involved children who are now in a transitional home.

*Select photos will be highlighted during a special ‘Through Our Eyes’ event benefitting Benjamin House Ministries at Legacy Stables in Wallburg on Monday, September 19th . Tickets and details at www.benjaminhouse.net

