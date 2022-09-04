Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Benjamin House Ministries in Uganda

Benjamin House Ministries in Uganda

Verne HillSep 04, 2022Comments Off on Benjamin House Ministries in Uganda

Like

Ashton Sherrin, US Rep with Benjamin House Ministries, shares with Verne (WBFJ Radio) about their work in Uganda.
www.benjaminhouse.net

The reality: +15,000 children and teens literally live on the streets in Kampala, Uganda. The average age of people living in Uganda = 16 years old. Yet, God is working in Uganda through ministries like Benjamin House.

“Through Our Eyes Project”
Earlier this summer, 200 disposable cameras were given to children (being helped through Benjamin House ministries) to capture a ‘snapshot’ of their daily lives. Over 2,000 photos were taken by these kids – sponsored children from low income areas near Kampala, or former street involved children who are now in a transitional home.

*Select photos will be highlighted during a special ‘Through Our Eyes’ event benefitting Benjamin House Ministries at Legacy Stables in Wallburg on Monday, September 19th . Tickets and details at www.benjaminhouse.net

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (Sept 04, 2022)

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostMandisa is an overcomer...
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Mandisa is an overcomer…

Verne HillSep 04, 2022

Standing Stones: What happened here…

Verne HillSep 02, 2022

‘Cinema Day’: See a movie for $3 on Saturday

Verne HillSep 02, 2022

Community Events

Aug
16
Tue
6:30 pm Financial Peace University @ Oak Forest United Methodist Church (Midway Community)
Financial Peace University @ Oak Forest United Methodist Church (Midway Community)
Aug 16 @ 6:30 pm – Oct 11 @ 8:30 pm
This is a 9-week video series and workbook study based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book “The Complete Money Makeover.” Registration: $30.00 (per person) To register: https://www.ramseysolutions.com/ramseyplus/classes/1149113 336.764.2949
Aug
23
Tue
6:30 pm Financial Peace University @ Oak Forest United Methodist Church (Midway Community)
Financial Peace University @ Oak Forest United Methodist Church (Midway Community)
Aug 23 @ 6:30 pm – Oct 18 @ 8:30 pm
This is a 9-week video series and workbook study based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book “The Complete Money Makeover.” Registration: $30.00 (per person) To register: https://www.ramseysolutions.com/ramseyplus/classes/1149113 336.764.2949
Aug
29
Mon
all-day Vintage Bible College Fall Quart... @ Vintage Bible College (Winston-Salem)
Vintage Bible College Fall Quart... @ Vintage Bible College (Winston-Salem)
Aug 29 – Sep 26 all-day
Vintage Bible College (Winston-Salem) is an inter-denominational college offering Associate through Doctorate Degree Programs in Biblical Studies, Leadership, Theology, Ministry & Christian Education. Classes are held on Tuesday & Thursday The Fall Quarter begins September[...]
Aug
30
Tue
6:30 pm Financial Peace University @ Oak Forest United Methodist Church (Midway Community)
Financial Peace University @ Oak Forest United Methodist Church (Midway Community)
Aug 30 @ 6:30 pm – Oct 25 @ 8:30 pm
This is a 9-week video series and workbook study based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book “The Complete Money Makeover.” Registration: $30.00 (per person) To register: https://www.ramseysolutions.com/ramseyplus/classes/1149113 336.764.2949
Sep
4
Sun
5:00 pm Tacos & Game Night! @ The Rock Church (King)
Tacos & Game Night! @ The Rock Church (King)
Sep 4 @ 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm
It’s Free  /  (336) 983-0550
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes