Best, Worst Candies for Your Health

Two registered dietitians share their picks for the healthiest and least healthy candy.

When special occasions such as Halloween roll around, the temptations for sweet foods become nearly ubiquitous. Amy Gorin, RDN, owner of Plant Based with Amy in Stamford, Connecticut, admits that given this reality, indulging can be difficult to resist. “That’s why it’s best to have an action plan in place to enjoy the candy in moderation,” Gorin adds.

Plus, there’s the fact that reaching for candy to satiate a sweet tooth may be in your genes anyway, says research. Another review suggested that planning for these indulgences may help you stick to healthy eating habits. So go ahead and embrace the sweet season — just do it in a smart way. No type of candy is healthy per se, but some options are better than others.

How to Include Candy in Your Healthy Diet

Store it strategically.

Put candy out of sight, like in the back of your pantry, or in the freezer, says Gorin. When it’s not staring you in the face, “you’re not constantly tempted by it,” she says.

Plan for when you’ll indulge.

Eating it as a planned part of dessert rather than when you’re running around or doing other things — like working, or driving in the car — will help you truly enjoy it. Of course, you can and should enjoy festive candy, but there comes a point where it loses its luster and you may be eating it out of habit, so get rid of it after a week, Gorin advises.

Choose your preferred treat.

Yes, even regardless of the best and worst choices below! If you truly enjoy what you’re eating, you’ll be satisfied by it. That means don’t let “fat-free” labels or calorie counts sway you from what you truly know you want. Mia Syn, RDN, author of Mostly Plant-Based, puts it simply: The best candy choice is the one you can eat and enjoy in moderation.

The 5 Least Healthy Candy Options

Candy Corn

It has a reputation as being one of the most hated candies, and a September 2022 CandyStore.com survey on the best and worst Halloween candy suggested this festive confection is indeed the second-most hated — second to Circus Peanuts. But regardless of whether you agree, candy corn certainly isn’t the most nutritious way to satisfy your sweet tooth. “It contains more than double the sugar of a Snickers or Reese’s,” says Gorin.

What’s Inside 110 calories for 15 pieces, 0g fat, 0g saturated fat, 22g sugar

Smarties

Yes, they’re lower in calories than many other candies, but those are purely empty calories, meaning “they have little nutritional value,” says Syn. “They give your body energy from carbohydrates (sugar) but lack the other essential nutrients like protein, vitamins, and minerals,” she says.

What’s Inside 25 calories for 1 roll, 0g fat, 0g saturated fat, 6g carbohydrates, 6g sugar, 0g protein

Gummy Bears

Again, it’s pure sugar, so it’s unlikely to keep you as satisfied as chocolate, says Gorin.

What’s Inside 100 calories for 13 pieces, 0g fat, 0g saturated fat, 23g carbohydrates, 14g sugar, 2g protein

Jelly Beans

The package may get you because it says it’s fat free, but unless you absolutely love jelly beans — and can keep your portion reasonable — they’re still just sugar, says Gorin.

What’s Inside 110 calories per oz, 0g fat, 0g saturated fat, 28g carbohydrates, 21g sugar, 0g protein

Airheads

Packed with artificial colors and flavors and pure sugar, these may take you back to when you were a kid, but they won’t satisfy.

What’s Inside 60 calories per bar, 0g fat, 0g saturated fat, 15g carbohydrates, 11g sugar, 0g protein

The 6 Healthiest Candy Options

UnReal Milk Chocolate Gems

“I’m really impressed with these,” says Gorin. “The candy contains no artificial flavor or color, and the coloring comes from natural sources, like hibiscus and turmeric.” Because these contain a fair amount of sugar, though, you’ll want to stick with the mini 0.42-ounce (oz) bags, which are available on Amazon and make the perfect single serving.

What’s Inside 140 calories per oz, 8g fat, 4.5g saturated fat, 18g carbohydrate, 14g sugar, 3g protein

Endangered Species Dark Chocolate Bites

These chocolates are low on the sugar scale, and two squares contain 3 grams (g) of fiber, too. That’s because the high level of cocoa (88 percent) means the sugar content is lower. What’s more: “Research shows regularly eating a small amount of dark chocolate may help heart health by lowering risk of heart disease and stroke,” says Gorin. But again, be sure to enjoy in moderation, as these treats also contain saturated fat, which can instead be harmful to your heart if eaten in excess, according to the American Heart Association. The organization recommends limiting daily saturated fat to 5 to 6 percent of your total daily calories, which would be 13 g if you have a 2,000-calorie diet.

What’s Inside 120 calories for two pieces, 9g fat, 6g saturated fat, 8g carbohydrate, 2g sugar, 2g protein

Peanut M&M’s

It’s got peanuts, which means you’ll get protein, fiber, and good fats, which help prevent blood sugar spikes and overindulging, says Syn.

What’s Inside 90 calories per “fun-size” pack, 5g fat, 2g saturated fat, 10.5g carbohydrate, 9g sugar, 1.5g protein

Snickers

Surprised? Although Snickers is relatively higher in calories than other candy, Gorin recommends a “fun-size” bar because it’s more likely to leave you satisfied, thanks to its filling protein. “It also has less sugar than some other candies that are almost entirely pure sugar,” she says.

What’s Inside 80 calories per “fun-size” bar, 4g fat, 1.5g saturated fat, 10g carbohydrate, 9g sugar, 1g protein

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

The satisfying combo of protein and a small amount of fiber makes this another good pick, says Gorin. Plus, around the holidays, it’s easy to find single cups (usually they come in a pack of two), so satisfying your sweet tooth in moderation is easier.

What’s Inside 110 calories per PB cup, 6.5g fat, 2g saturated fat, 12g carbohydrate, 11g sugar, 2.5g protein

Blow Pop

For the nonchocolate lovers, a Blow Pop can be a practical pick. “It has less sugar than many of the other candies out there, and because of the gum center, you can enjoy it for longer,” says Gorin.

What’s Inside 70 calories per pop, 0g fat, 0g saturated fat, 17g carbohydrate, 13g sugar, 0g protein

By Jessica Migala Medically Reviewed by Kayli Anderson, RDN Reviewed: October 11, 2022