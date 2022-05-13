Beware of ‘price gouging’

If you experience price gouging, you can file a complaint with the North Carolina Department of Justice by calling 1 (877) 566-7226 or 1 (877) 5-NO-SCAM. Or online by clicking https://ncdoj.gov/file-a-complaint/price-gouging/

State officials are asking you to report any price gouging of powdered baby formula products in North Carolina amid a shortage nationwide. According to Attorney General Josh Stein’s Office, reports of price gouging are reviewed closely, and they are “prepared to take action…”

*The shortage was brought on by the supply chain and other recall issues. https://www.fox46.com/consumer/officials-want-you-to-report-price-gouging-of-baby-formula/

NOTE: North Carolina law (Chapter 75-38) defines price gouging as charging “a price that is unreasonably excessive under the circumstances.” There is no set price or percentage increase defined in the law. The price gouging law is currently in effect in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.