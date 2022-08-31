October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Breast Cancer Awareness with Dr. Christy Pestana, assistant professor of surgical oncology at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist. In the US: Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers in women. 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. On average, every 2 minutes a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer. Good News: There are over 3.8 million breast cancer survivors in the US. Listen to Verne’s candid interview with Dr Pestana…

Helpful information:

www.wakehealth.edu/diagnostic-tool…ule-a-mammogram

www.wakehealth.edu/condition/b/breast-cancer

*As heard on the WBFJ Morning Show.

*Featured on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (October 23, 2022)