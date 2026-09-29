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Bring your Bible to School Day

wbfj-verne
September 29, 2026

Bring your Bible to School Day is THIS Thursday October 1st

Last year over 1.3 million people participated along with 70,000 schools that

were represented!  Sponsored and supported by Focus on the Family

www.bringyourbible.com

 

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