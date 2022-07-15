Back-to-School: Bus Drivers Needed…
Triad school districts are working to fill hundreds of open positions before the first day of school – which is a little over a month away!
WS/FC has 50 openings for drivers. Guildford county needs around 80 drivers.
Yadkin county schools has 15 vacancies…
NOTE: Yadkin County Schools is even changing its school start and end times this year because they don’t have enough bus drivers either. (Elementary schools will start at 7:30am instead of 7:50am. Middle and high schools will start around 8:30am).
*Winston-Salem/Forsyth County as well as Guildford and Yadkin County students return to school on August 29.
https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/education/bus-driver-shortage-in-several-triad-school-districts/83-c2961662-84ef-46f4-8174-875b57527410
