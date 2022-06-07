What to buy in June (and save money)

Team Clark Howard: The best deals

Bath & Body Works normally hosts it’s semi-annual sale; usually around the middle of the month.

Post-Father’s Day Clearance

Sunday, June 19 is Father’s Day

You can typically find cologne, ties, belts and other gift sets that went unsold ahead of the holiday on deep discount after the 19th.

June 21: Summer begins! Several ice cream chains usually have offers of a free scoop.

Spring Clothes Clearance

As we head into summer, most spring clothing that’s still left on store racks is on extra-deep discount.

But it’s not just light jackets and T-shirts that are on sale this month. You’ll also find workout gear is a steal of a deal. People tend to buy this stuff in spring when the weather first gets warmer, and now it’s time for retailers to clear out what’s left!

Flower Bulbs?

Planting bulbs is best done in the fall or early spring. Now that we’re past planting season, this is an ideal month to buy leftover flower bulbs and store them in a cool, dry place until the fall. *Team Clark Howard: https://clark.com/save-money/june-deals/

Traditional Savings in June