Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog What to buy in June (and save money)

What to buy in June (and save money)

Verne HillJun 07, 2022Comments Off on What to buy in June (and save money)

Like

Team Clark Howard: The best deals

Bath & Body Works normally hosts it’s semi-annual sale; usually around the middle of the month.

 

Post-Father’s Day Clearance

Sunday, June 19 is Father’s Day

You can typically find cologne, ties, belts and other gift sets that went unsold ahead of the holiday on deep discount after the 19th.

 

June 21: Summer begins! Several ice cream chains usually have offers of a free scoop.

 

Spring Clothes Clearance

As we head into summer, most spring clothing that’s still left on store racks is on extra-deep discount.

But it’s not just light jackets and T-shirts that are on sale this month. You’ll also find workout gear is a steal of a deal. People tend to buy this stuff in spring when the weather first gets warmer, and now it’s time for retailers to clear out what’s left!

 Flower Bulbs?

Planting bulbs is best done in the fall or early spring. Now that we’re past planting season, this is an ideal month to buy leftover flower bulbs and store them in a cool, dry place until the fall.                *Team Clark Howard: https://clark.com/save-money/june-deals/

 

Traditional Savings in June

 

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous Post4-Day Work Week trial run in UK 
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Wednesday Word

NuJun 08, 2022

Vacation 101: Focus on what you CAN do to relax, reconnect

Verne HillJun 08, 2022

Wednesday News, June 8, 2022

Verne HillJun 08, 2022

Community Events

May
15
Sun
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
May 15 – Aug 31 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem) Drop off days and hours are Monday – Thursday (10-3). Also, volunteers are needed[...]
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
May 15 – Aug 31 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is in need of volunteers to help in the food pantry. Also, donations for the food pantry can be dropped Monday-Friday (9:00am-Noon) at either Crisis Control Ministry location. Crisis Control Ministry also[...]
all-day Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
May 15 – Aug 31 all-day
Here are the current needs for Salem Pregnancy Care Center… Diapers (Larger sizes) 4, 5 and 6 are always needed! Larger Baby clothes- 18-24 mo and 2T for both girls and boys Nurse Volunteers &[...]
all-day Salvation Army (WS) Need Donatio...
Salvation Army (WS) Need Donatio...
May 15 – Aug 31 all-day
Healthy Snacks for the shelter children and Boys & Girls Club and dry goods (rice, pasta, cereal, etc.) for the shelter and food pantry. We have a Walmart “Registry for Good” where folks can shop[...]
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
May 15 – Aug 31 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers to help serve lunch and dinner! Also, non-perishable food items and toiletries are needed during the winter months. Samaritan Ministries is also in need of[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes