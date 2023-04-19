WHAT'S NEW
Home Car Seat Safety Event on Thursday

Car Seat Safety Event on Thursday

April 19, 2023

Free ‘Car Seat Safety Inspection’ + ‘Hot Car Awareness’ event this Thursday (April 20) from 10am – 1pm.

DHHS Parking Lot on Maple Street in Greensboro.

-No pre-registration is required.

*Guilford County Division of Public Health along with Safe Kids Guilford County are hosting the event.

Certified child passenger safety technicians will be at this event to inspect car seats and booster seats for any parent or community. Additionally, education regarding child heatstroke and prevention will be available.

Info at www.safekids.org/heatstroke

 

 

