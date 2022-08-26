‘Career Connections’ – Lewisville-Clemmons Chamber of Commerce

Ever asked the question, “What do I want to do with my life (when it comes to your career)?”

Denise Heidel, Executive Director with the Lewisville-Clemmons Chamber of Commerce, shares with Verne (WBFJ Radio) about ‘Career Connections’.

Looking at a new career? You’re not alone! Whether you’re taking the first steps in your career, looking for a new career path, or looking for a way to spend your retirement years.

The Lewisville-Clemmons Chamber of Commerce along with the ShallowFord Foundation and Forsyth Tech is hosting ‘Career Connections’ – learning sessions each Wednesday afternoon starting September 7, 2022

Trade (September 7)

• Education (September 14)

• Hospitality / Retail (September 21)

• Medical / Health (September 28)

• Finance / Insurance (October 5)

The primary objectives of Career Connections are:

• To bring awareness of job opportunities in the community.

• To educate others on specific fields who have a high demand and need for employees.

• To connect employers with job seekers.

DETAILS: Career Connections will be hosted at the Historic Broyhill in Clemmons, NC. This is a free community event.

Because refreshments will be served, registration is strongly encouraged, but not required.

BTW: Career Connections is NOT a job fair.

