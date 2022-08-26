‘Career Connections’ – Lewisville-Clemmons Chamber of Commerce

Search
Aug 26, 2022

Ever asked the question, “What do I want to do with my life (when it comes to your career)?”

Denise Heidel, Executive Director with the Lewisville-Clemmons Chamber of Commerce, shares with Verne (WBFJ Radio) about ‘Career Connections’.

Looking at a new career? You’re not alone! Whether you’re taking the first steps in your career, looking for a new career path, or looking for a way to spend your retirement years.
The Lewisville-Clemmons Chamber of Commerce along with the ShallowFord Foundation and Forsyth Tech is hosting ‘Career Connections’ – learning sessions each Wednesday afternoon starting September 7, 2022

Trade (September 7)
• Education (September 14)
• Hospitality / Retail (September 21)
• Medical / Health (September 28)
• Finance / Insurance (October 5)

The primary objectives of Career Connections are:
• To bring awareness of job opportunities in the community.
• To educate others on specific fields who have a high demand and need for employees.
• To connect employers with job seekers.

DETAILS: Career Connections will be hosted at the Historic Broyhill in Clemmons, NC. This is a free community event.
Because refreshments will be served, registration is strongly encouraged, but not required.
BTW: Career Connections is NOT a job fair.
members.lewisville-clemmons.com/events/ca…022-09-01

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (August 28, 2022)

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Previous PostColton Dixon: “having faith even in a dry season”
verne@wbfj.fm

