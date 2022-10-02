Carolina Classic Fair DELAYS opening

Reminder: Secure outdoor items such as trash cans and deck furniture.

Tropical Storm Warning…TFN

Expect sustained winds 20-30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

3 to 5 inches of rain possible over the next 36 hours…

If your power goes out…

Your refrigerator will keep food safe for up to 4 hours during a power outage.

A full freezer will hold a safe temperature for approximately 48 hours (24 hours if it is half full and the door remains closed). Keep both doors CLOSED as much as possible.

*Discard refrigerated perishable food such as meat, poultry, fish, eggs, and leftovers after 4 hours without power. *Also, discard perishable foods if above 40 degrees for over 2 hours. Bottom line: When in Doubt, Throw it Out!

Downloadable ‘food safety chart’ available on the NEWS BLOG

https://www.foodsafety.gov/food-safety-charts/food-safety-during-power-outage

Driving in severe weather

Please use caution driving today.

Never drive through a flooded roadway. Remember, turn around don`t drown!

Remember if a traffic light is out, treat it like a four way stop.

Make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings and alerts.

Closely monitor weather updates through WBFJ radio, NOAA Weather radio alerts and online at www.weather.gov (just put in your zip code).

*Be ready to adapt to possible changes to the forecast.

Update: The Carolina Classic Fair has delayed opening due to severe weather.

The Fair will open Saturday morning (Oct 1) at 9am.

This morning: Ian is a Cat 1 hurricane with sustained winds around 85mph.

As central Florida is dealing with aftermath of Ian, residents in South Carolina are now bracing for the storm’s expected landfall between Charleston and Myrtle later today (around noon?). CNN, National Hurricane Center

The latest on Ian: https://www.cnn.com/interactive/storm-tracker/

Collecting items for Hurricane Victims

Mt Airy: Dianne Johnson is asking the community to help her fill a tractor-trailer with necessary supplies for residents impacted by Hurricane Ian on Sanibel Island and the Fort Myers area. Diane and her husband regularly vacation on Sanibel Island, which is cut off from the mainland when the storm made landfall earlier this week. Several parts of the causeway were destroyed. The only way on and off the island now is by boat.

Wanna help?

The couple is asking for donation of items including

Black contractor trash bags, bottled water, toilet paper, paper towels, cleaning supplies, tarps, bungee cords, dry dog and cat food, wipes and bug spray.

Drop off location: CREATIVE DESIGNS at 1351 South Main Street in Mount Airy, NC.

INFO call Johnson’s Xtreme Softwash at 336-410-2881 or 336-410-2581.

William Smith Trucking donated a tractor-trailer and a driver to go to Fort Myers.

The truck is scheduled to leave by this Wednesday, Oct. 5.

https://www.facebook.com/JohnsonsXtremeSoftwash

Most schools in our area closed or on remote learning today

Friday football, on a Thursday night Winners include…

Oak Grove, Thomasville, North Davidson, Reagan, West Forsyth, Mt Airy, East Surry, Salisbury, Randleman.

*Ledford over Central Davidson (40-32). Ledford now 6 – 0. Fox 8 https://myfox8.com/news/

New: Officials with Atrium Health / Wake Forest Baptist breaking ground beginning the construction on the new $450 million dollar ‘care tower’ on their campus.

For the past six months, crews have been removing a parking deck, completing the new helipad and preparing the site for construction which should be fully completed in 2026.

*The care tower will include an upgraded emergency department, state-of-the-art operating rooms and enhanced adult intensive care units. https://www.wakehealth.edu/

A new treatment for ALS, has been approved by the FDA.

The oral medication can be taken as a standalone therapy or with other treatments, according to the company, and it has been shown to slow disease progression.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/09/29/health/als-drug-relyvrio/index.html

40% That’s roughly how many US households buy a car each year.

However, high prices and rising interest rates are putting vehicles out of reach for a growing number of car shoppers. Used car prices are up 48% from August 2019.

New car prices are up 30% over the last three years, according to the Consumer Price Index, a key inflation measure.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/09/29/business/used-cars-unaffordable/index.html

College Football: Wake Forest (#22) vs FSU (#23) Saturday afternoon

Kick off at 3:30pm on ABC in Tallahassee. https://godeacs.com/sports/football