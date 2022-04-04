The Case for Heaven in theaters April 4-6

Separating myth from biblical truth, New York Times best-selling Christian author Lee Strobel shares his investigative voyage of ‘heaven’ with interviews from experts about the evidence for the afterlife while offering credible answers to the most provocative questions about what happens when we die, near-death experiences, heaven, and hell.
https://www.fathomevents.com/events/The-Case-For-Heaven
‘The Case for Heaven’ in area theaters April 4-6
1501 Hanes Mall Boulevard, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
5830 Samet Drive, High Point, NC 27265
The Grand 18 Winston Salem IMAX
5601 University Pkwy, Winston Salem, NC 27105
Regal Greensboro Grande Stadium 16
3205 Northline Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27408
305 Faith Road, Salisbury, NC 28146
400 Randolph Mall, Asheboro, NC 27203
