The Case for Heaven in theaters April 4-6

Verne Hill Apr 04, 2022

Separating myth from biblical truth, New York Times best-selling Christian author Lee Strobel shares his investigative voyage of ‘heaven’ with interviews from experts about the evidence for the afterlife while offering credible answers to the most provocative questions about what happens when we die, near-death experiences, heaven, and hell.

https://www.fathomevents.com/events/The-Case-For-Heaven

 

'The Case for Heaven' in area theaters April 4-6

AMC CLASSIC Hanes 12

1501 Hanes Mall Boulevard, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

Regal Palladium Stadium 14

5830 Samet Drive, High Point, NC 27265

The Grand 18 Winston Salem IMAX

5601 University Pkwy, Winston Salem, NC 27105

Regal Greensboro Grande Stadium 16

3205 Northline Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27408

Tinseltown Salisbury

305 Faith Road, Salisbury, NC 28146

Cinemark 7 Asheboro

400 Randolph Mall, Asheboro, NC 27203

Previous PostTuesday News, April 05, 2022
WBFJ Your Family Station

