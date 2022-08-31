Casting Crowns front man Mark Hall loves Autumn

Casting Crowns front man Mark Hall chats with Verne (WBFJ) about the band’s latest tour, grandparenting, sharing Jesus with the next generation and autumn in Atlanta.

‘The Healer Tour’

Casting Crowns along with Cain + Anne Wilson coming to Greensboro, NC this Saturday evening (OCT 22, 2022).

www.castingcrowns.com/

*As heard on the WBFJ Morning Show October 2022