‘Celebrating Veterans’ at Hope Farms (Nov 5)

Oct 27, 2022Comments Off on ‘Celebrating Veterans’ at Hope Farms (Nov 5)

Like

‘Celebrating Veterans’ at Hope Farms in Kernersville, NC
Saturday, November 5, 2022 from 12:30 – 4pm.

Contact Rebecca Baltzer at 336 – 782 – 8585

Family-friendly ‘farm experience’ with food and fellowship.
Free for veterans, active duty and their families!
Bring a folding chair. Dress for the weather!

*A ‘Prayer Warriors for US Soldiers’ / Hope Farms partner event.

Rebecca Baltzer shares with Verne (WBFJ RADIO) about ‘Prayer Warriors for US Soldiers’ and the veterans event on Nov 5.

Listen now…

 

 

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

