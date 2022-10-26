‘Celebrating Veterans’ at Hope Farms (Nov 5)

‘Celebrating Veterans’ at Hope Farms in Kernersville, NC

Saturday, November 5, 2022 from 12:30 – 4pm.

Contact Rebecca Baltzer at 336 – 782 – 8585

Family-friendly ‘farm experience’ with food and fellowship.

Free for veterans, active duty and their families!

Bring a folding chair. Dress for the weather!

Contact Rebecca Baltzer at 336 – 782 – 8585

*A ‘Prayer Warriors for US Soldiers’ / Hope Farms partner event.

Rebecca Baltzer shares with Verne (WBFJ RADIO) about ‘Prayer Warriors for US Soldiers’ and the veterans event on Nov 5.

Listen now…