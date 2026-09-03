CHONDA PIERCE @ TRIAD BAPTIST

The girls can finally make it out of the group chat – with a comedy show you’ll all enjoy! Chonda Pierce brings her Southern wit, storytelling, and the kind of laugh-out-loud moments that have made her America’s favorite female comedian. Joined by June Bug and Karyn Williams, it’s an evening of hilarious stories, real-life encouragement, and the kind of fun that feels like catching up with your funniest friends. Grab your sisters, your mom, your neighbors, or your whole small group and make a night of it. Limited VIP tickets include Early Entry plus a Meet & Greet and photo with Chonda. Come ready to laugh… you’ll leave with a few new inside jokes. It’s “Girls Night! Pray. Laugh. Repeat.”

TICKETS: https://bit.ly/4zOUFR5