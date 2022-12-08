WHAT'S NEW
Christmas for the City 2022

wbfj-admin
December 8, 2022

A meaningful Christmas experience for the whole community

Christmas for the City 2022 is happening at the Benton Convention Center in Downtown Winston-Salem, NC.                                           December 17 (Saturday) 1 – 6pm.

15th anniversary of the FREE citywide Christmas party.  http://www.christmasforthecity.com/about

 

Live music and arts performances. Original work by local artists.      A make-your-own toy workshop.  St Nick…

An outreach of Love Out Loud http://www.loveoutloudws.com/

 Thanks to Mike Gianapolus for stopping by the WBFJ Morning Show to share more about this year’s Christmas for the City event.

*As heard on WBFJ on Thursday, Dec 08, 2022

