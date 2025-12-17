WHAT'S NEW
Christmas for the City (Dec 20)

wbfj-verne
December 17, 2025

Christmas for the City 2025
Saturday, December 20, 2025 from 1pm – 5pm at the Benton Convention Center in downtown Winston-Salem.
Join us for a free, citywide Christmas party that brings together people from across our city for a meaningful Christmas experience. 🎄🎁
Since 2008, this event has been a way to give back to the whole community, honor local artists and nonprofit organizations, and create a space where everyone can experience joy and belonging at Christmas. There is something for everyone at Christmas for the City – from international holiday traditions, live music and dancing, and of course, lots of activities for kids and other interactive experiences!
WBFJ will be broadcasting LIVE from 1-6pm!
We look forward to seeing you there!

Learn more: www.christmasforthecity.com
Sponsor: www.christmasforthecity.com/sponsorships

Love Out Loud

