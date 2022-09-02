Search
'Cinema Day': See a movie for $3 on Saturday

Verne Hill Sep 02, 2022

‘Cinema Day’

More than 3,000 theaters across the nation (and here in the Triad) will be participating in the first ever National Cinema Day this Saturday (Sept 3).  Participating theaters will be selling tickets for all movies – including I-MAX and 3D – for only $3 dollars.

www.cnbc.com/2022/09/01/national-cinema-day-how-to-score-3-dollar-movie-tickets-this-weekend.html

Some of the participating theaters include…

AMC Hanes 12

The Grand 18 – Winston-Salem

AMC High Point 8

Regal Palladium & IMAX

AMC Classic Greensboro 18

AmStar 18 – Four Seasons

Regal Greensboro

TinselTown in Salisbury     Search for a location: https://nationalcinemaday.org/

Previous PostStanding Stones: What happened here…
The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!

