‘Cinema Day’: See a movie for $3 on Saturday

‘Cinema Day’

More than 3,000 theaters across the nation (and here in the Triad) will be participating in the first ever National Cinema Day this Saturday (Sept 3). Participating theaters will be selling tickets for all movies – including I-MAX and 3D – for only $3 dollars.

www.cnbc.com/2022/09/01/national-cinema-day-how-to-score-3-dollar-movie-tickets-this-weekend.html

Some of the participating theaters include…

AMC Hanes 12

The Grand 18 – Winston-Salem

AMC High Point 8

Regal Palladium & IMAX

AMC Classic Greensboro 18

AmStar 18 – Four Seasons

Regal Greensboro

TinselTown in Salisbury Search for a location: https://nationalcinemaday.org/