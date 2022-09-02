‘Cinema Day’: See a movie for $3 on Saturday

‘Cinema Day’
More than 3,000 theaters across the nation (and here in the Triad) will be participating in the first ever National Cinema Day this Saturday (Sept 3). Participating theaters will be selling tickets for all movies – including I-MAX and 3D – for only $3 dollars.
www.cnbc.com/2022/09/01/national-cinema-day-how-to-score-3-dollar-movie-tickets-this-weekend.html
Some of the participating theaters include…
AMC Hanes 12
The Grand 18 – Winston-Salem
AMC High Point 8
Regal Palladium & IMAX
AMC Classic Greensboro 18
AmStar 18 – Four Seasons
Regal Greensboro
TinselTown in Salisbury Search for a location: https://nationalcinemaday.org/
