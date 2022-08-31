Clark Howard: Should I fix my older car?

Should I Fix My Car or Get a New One?

Consumer advocate Clark Howard suggests…

“If the cost of the repair is half or less than the value of the car, you should always do the repair, and if you think the car will last for another year, you should do the repair.”

Used cars cost nearly $30,000 on average. New cars are even more expensive right now. What happens if your car breaks and needs major repairs? Should you fix it or replace it?

https://clark.com/cars/repair-cost-value/