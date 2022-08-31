Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Clark Howard: Should I fix my older car?

Clark Howard: Should I fix my older car?

Oct 19, 2022Comments Off on Clark Howard: Should I fix my older car?

Like

Should I Fix My Car or Get a New One?

Consumer advocate Clark Howard suggests…

“If the cost of the repair is half or less than the value of the car, you should always do the repair, and if you think the car will last for another year, you should do the repair.”

Used cars cost nearly $30,000 on average. New cars are even more expensive right now. What happens if your car breaks and needs major repairs? Should you fix it or replace it? 

https://clark.com/cars/repair-cost-value/

 

Verne Hill
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
Previous PostS@5 October 23, 2022

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Tuesday News

Sep 20, 2022

Community Events for October 21-23, 2022

Oct 19, 2022

Wednesday Word

Oct 19, 2022

S@5 October 23, 2022

Oct 19, 2022

WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes