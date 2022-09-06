Clark Howard: Wait on buying that new iPhone?

Thinking About Buying the New iPhone? Apple is widely expected to unveil the new iPhone 14 lineup on Wednesday. It’s rumored the company’s latest-and-greatest smartphones will boast larger screens and upgraded cameras.

*Consumer expert Clark Howard does not recommend paying the high price of a new iPhone (whatever that will be). Clark says if you’re in the market for a new iPhone, you should consider other models — or you could just wait a bit.

According to research from phone resale website SellCell.com, iPhone trade-in and resale prices are expected to drop about 16% once the new iPhone is released. Bottom line: Be patient and expect cheaper prices in the weeks and months for older iPhone models – after the new iPhone is released.

