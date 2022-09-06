Search
Your Family Station
Clark Howard: Wait on buying that new iPhone?

Verne Hill Sep 06, 2022

Thinking About Buying the New iPhone? Apple is widely expected to unveil the new iPhone 14 lineup on Wednesday. It’s rumored the company’s latest-and-greatest smartphones will boast larger screens and upgraded cameras.

*Consumer expert Clark Howard does not recommend paying the high price of a new iPhone (whatever that will be). Clark says if you’re in the market for a new iPhone, you should consider other models — or you could just wait a bit.

According to research from phone resale website SellCell.com, iPhone trade-in and resale prices are expected to drop about 16% once the new iPhone is released. Bottom line: Be patient and expect cheaper prices in the weeks and months for older iPhone models – after the new iPhone is released.

Read More: https://clark.com/cell-phones/time-buy-apple-iphone/

 

Verne Hill

