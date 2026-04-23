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Clemmons Community Day 2026 this Saturday

wbfj-verne
April 23, 2026

Special thanks to Denise Heidel and Kristen Johnson with the Lewisville – Clemmons Chamber of Commerce for stopping by the WBFJ Morning Show and sharing more about the upcoming Clemmons Community Day 2026.

The 15th annual Clemmons Community Day 2026 planned for this Saturday, April 25 at the Jerry Long Family YMCA. Free event from 9am till 2pm. Rain or shine. Sponsored by the Lewisville – Clemmons Chamber of Commerce. Look for the WBFJ Mobile Music Machine onsite this Saturday!

https://lewisville-clemmons.com/special-events-programs/clemmons-community-day/

Learn more about the Lewisville – Clemmons Chamber of Commerce
https://lewisville-clemmons.com/

 

 

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