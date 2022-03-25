Search
What does your ‘coffee choice’ say about you

Verne Hill

Black, Latte, Mocha?

 

A human behavioral expert suggests that he can determine someone’s personality just from looking at their go-to coffee order. That’s the claim made by Darren Stanton, a human behavioural expert, former police detective, and psychologist, who says there’s a deeper meaning behind every one of our coffee orders…

 

Black coffee

A black coffee, or Americano, is one of the easiest things to order at any coffee house. And according to Darren, if you like the no-nonsense approach of a black coffee, then you’re probably someone who is determined, focused, and driven. But the expert says the ambition of a black coffee drinker can also drive them to be “self-sufficient and empowered” – meaning they can border on “having a selfish mentality”.

 

Latte

Although coffee gives us a caffeine hit, don’t expect latte drinkers to be hyperactive – as they’re actually the most laidback of all coffee drinkers, according to Darren. The behavioural expert claims a latte lover is likely to be a “middle-of-the-road” type that doesn’t like taking risks. He added: “Latte drinkers tend to be mild-mannered, agreeable, happy to go with the flow. They just want something simple to drink without complication.”

 

Cappuccino

Frothier than a latte, the cappuccino is a more adventurous drink – and it makes those who drink it more “fun”, too. Darren says these coffee fans aren’t afraid of unknown territory, and are therefore open-minded and always up for trying something new.

 

Espresso

Much like their black coffee drinking friends, anyone who walks into a coffee shop and dares to order a single or double shot of espresso is likely a “no-nonsense, straight-talking” type of person, according to Darren. The expert says ordering an espresso illustrates someone is “adventurous and powerful” and “strong in character” – and they’re probably also the type of person to order a shot of whiskey or rum in a pub.

 

Mocha

Blending the sophistication of coffee with the sweetness of chocolate, the mocha is “probably the cutest of all coffees”. Darren believes anyone who enjoys a mocha is “very extroverted, outgoing, flamboyant, and potentially quite loud” – and friends probably call them the life of the party.

 

Flat white

If mochas indicate carefree people, then flat white drinkers are the complete opposite – as Darren says this drink is most commonly enjoyed by coffee snobs who like the “acquired taste” of the strong drink. He said: “The flat white is a much stronger coffee and a more acquired taste. People who order flat whites could perhaps be loners. They’d stand by their opinions no matter what and have clear views on particularly spiky subjects.”  The expert also has similar opinions about cortado drinkers, who are “intelligent” but also enjoy sticking to the rules and having structure in their lives.

 

Syrups

For those of us who like an extra taste of something sweet in our coffee, Darren says you’re most likely to be “trustworthy” and “creative” – as you like to switch things up with your coffee order.

 So what does your coffee choice say about you?

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/weird-news/your-coffee-order-could-determine-26541137

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Previous PostHappy Camper Week 2022
