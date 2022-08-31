Search
Sep 30, 2022Comments Off on Collecting items for Hurricane Victims

Dianne Johnson from Mt Airy is asking the community to help her fill a tractor-trailer with necessary supplies for residents impacted by Hurricane Ian on Sanibel Island and the Fort Myers area. Diane and her husband regularly vacation on Sanibel Island, which is cut off from the mainland when the storm made landfall earlier this week. Several parts of the causeway were destroyed. The only way on and off the island now is by boat.

Wanna help? 

The couple is asking for donation of items including

Black contractor trash bags, bottled water, toilet paper, paper towels, cleaning supplies, tarps, bungee cords, dry dog and cat food, wipes and bug spray.

Drop off location: CREATIVE DESIGNS at 1351 South Main Street in Mount Airy, NC.

INFO call Johnson’s Xtreme Softwash at 336-410-2881 or 336-410-2581.

William Smith Trucking donated a tractor-trailer and a driver to go to Fort Myers.

The truck is scheduled to leave by this Wednesday, Oct. 5.

https://www.facebook.com/JohnsonsXtremeSoftwash
