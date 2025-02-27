WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Collegiate Day Of Prayer

Collegiate Day Of Prayer

wdecker_wbfj
February 27, 2025

What would it look like if every college campus worldwide was covered in prayer? In this video, pastors and leaders share how prayer is igniting a powerful movement of unity and revival across generations. From churches adopting campuses to students gathering in desperation for God, we’re seeing the transformative power of united prayer.

This is more than a call to pray—it’s a vision for revival.

collegiatedayofprayer.org  

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

No Mow March   

wbfj-verne
February 27, 2025

Thursday News for February 27, 2025

wbfj-verne
February 27, 2025

Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
February 26, 2025

Wednesday News for February 26, 2025

wbfj-verne
February 26, 2025

Tuesday News for February 25, 2025

wbfj-verne
February 25, 2025

Monday News for February 24, 2025

wbfj-verne
February 24, 2025
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.