Collegiate Day Of Prayer
February 27, 2025
What would it look like if every college campus worldwide was covered in prayer? In this video, pastors and leaders share how prayer is igniting a powerful movement of unity and revival across generations. From churches adopting campuses to students gathering in desperation for God, we’re seeing the transformative power of united prayer.
This is more than a call to pray—it’s a vision for revival.
Previous Post « Wednesday Word
Next Post Thursday News for February 27, 2025 »
RELATED ARTICLES
SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD
The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.