Colton Dixon: “having faith even in a dry season”

Christian singer Colton Dixon shares more about his new song “Build a Boat”. “It’s all about “having faith even in a dry season.”

“Take the story of Noah and the ark. The Bible depicts the story really simply. It says God asked Noah to build an ark and Noah was obedient.” That obedience was convicting to Colton Dixon.

“I don’t know if the Bible would depict some of the crazy things God’s asked me to do over the years as ‘Colton was obedient,’” he said. “It challenged me to go, ‘You know what? Even though faith can look crazy, sometimes, I think that there’s a reward waiting on the other side of crazy faith. I think God is trying to get something to you. He’s not just asking you to do it because He feels like it.’”

Dixon said God knows His plan for each person and, as Scripture proclaims, the Lord seeks to prosper, not harm, and give hope for the future.

Pray for Colton, wife Annie (and their twin daughters) as they “balance family and career.”

Check out the article and video from CBN News… https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2022/august/blew-my-mind-colton-dixon-talks-about-his-real-life-miracle-and-trusting-god-in-storms